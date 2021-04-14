New Amazon Echo Buds undercut AirPods Pro price... again

It seems like Amazon really learned a lot from its first-generation Amazon Echo Buds and is now ready to launch a new version of its true wireless earbuds.

Simply called the All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen), Amazon is making some substantial changes to the original models including swapping active noise reduction technology for full-on active noise cancellation.

Not only are the new earbuds better at keeping sound out, but according to Amazon they should sound better thanks to re-engineered drivers that have been optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, and will be a lot more comfortable to wear thanks to a 20% reduction in size.

Amazon is shaving some money off the sticker price too: the all-new Amazon Echo Buds price starts at $99.99 (around £70, AU$130) for a limited time in the US, before rising to the original RRP of $119.99 after May 12 with global availability still TBD.

Better specs, but steeper competition

In addition to the major changes listed above, the all-new Amazon Echo Buds will also have an IPX4 water-resistance rating and Alexa built-in.

Amazon also has a wireless charging case variant for $20 more, but says that the new Echo Buds won't have any improvement to the 5-hour battery life and 10-hours per charge from the charging case.

These are some substantial changes for Amazon's aging true wireless earbuds and sound, on paper, like they should help the Echo Buds rival class leaders like the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPods Pro.

Yet, while Amazon has certainly improved its earbuds compared to the model it released a few years ago, it might not be enough.

Other competitors like Skullcandy are releasing $25 true wireless earbuds for budget buyers, while at the high end of the market Sony appears to be readying the launch of the new Sony WF-1000XM4 with HD audio upscaling and Bluetooth 5.2.

How Amazon's new earbuds will hold up against the next generation of earbuds is anyone's guess, but we'll find out more after their official launch on May 12.