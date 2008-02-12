Samsung unveils new Mobile WiMAX solutions

Samsung has unveiled a new range of Mobile WiMAX solutions and devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

New Access Service Network (ASN) solutions on show include ‘U-RAS Flexible’ and ‘U-RAS Light Series 3’ which are new base stations for hot zone, in-building and home coverage. ‘U-RAS Flexible’ provides small-and-medium in-building coverage, while the ‘U-RAS Light Series 3’ is a small and light base station.

GSM meets WiMAX

In addition to ASN systems, Samsung has also displayed various types of WiMAX-enabled devices including USB dongles, PC cards, CPEs, PDAs, UMPCs, PMPs and laptops.

With the aid of a dual-mode handset, some streaming video and a local GSM mobile phone network provider, Samsung has also been displaying how its interworking technology is able to deliver a seamless transition between GSM and WiMAX services.

WiMAX technology provides wireless data over long distances, as an alternative to cable and DSL.