Chip-and-pin flaw found

Details from debit and credit cards with chip-and-pin could be stolen if a card is put into a tampered payment machine, the BBC 's Watchdog programme has found.

Researchers from Cambridge University discovered that details can be sent wirelessly from a tampered machine to fraudsters who can then create a fake card based on those account details.

Tonight's Watchdog programme will show how easy it was for the research team to intercept a cardholder's details during a transaction, and send them wirelessly to a partner in crime. A cloned card is then created using the account details, and further transactions were made.

Jemma Smith, head of PR at UK payments organisation Apacs , said there was no evidence of such crimes taking place in the UK.

Watchdog's producer Alan Holland told BBC News the exercise showed 'the chip-and-pin was not infallible".

"These academics are clever, but there are thieves out there who are going to be equally clever but more driven," Holland added.

Jemma Smith added that this type of fraud was less concerning than other types. "There is no evidence that fraud like this is about to happen," she said.