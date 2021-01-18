Netflix's Daredevil will appear in third Spider-Man movie, according to rumor

According to a new rumor, actor Charlie Cox has just finished filming his role on the upcoming third untitled Spider-Man film. Cox is best known for playing Matt Murdock in Netflix's Daredevil TV show – largely considered to be separate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, despite having clear links to certain storylines.

Comic Book claimed back in December that it knew Cox was seen on set. Now, in a new story, the outlet says that Cox has wrapped filming on the movie, which is currently shooting in Atlanta. Cox is "expected" to be playing Matt Murdock, according to the report, though it's unclear whether Cox would be playing the Netflix version of the character or some kind of "rebooted" Daredevil.

The Multiverse concept could also be at play, here: previous Spider-Man villains Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) are reportedly appearing in this film, despite being established in distinct iterations of the Spider-Man story. Could that be how Murdock factors in?

Sony, the distributor of the third Marvel Studios Spider-Man film, didn't comment on the report. Cox himself denied being in the third Spidey movie in April 2020.

Amid the arrival of Disney Plus back in 2019, Netflix ended all of its exclusive Marvel shows in quick succession. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher featured a lot of great casting overall, but the overall quality fluctuated wildly between seasons. Most would agree that Daredevil was the most consistent of the pack.

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige was asked about the prospect of the Netflix versions of the characters popping up again at some point by THR earlier this month.

"Everything is on the board," said the Marvel Chief Creative Officer. "That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

That last part is slightly encouraging for fans of those series.

The third Spider-Man movie, which is expected to have 'home' in the title, will be released on December 17, 2021. Snowy photos from the set in Atlanta over the past week suggest it might have a bit of a holiday theme.

Does Daredevil fit into the MCU?

The frustrating element of the Netflix Marvel shows was that they felt increasingly out of sync with the movies – which seemed to be the product of a divide in the company between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television. Now, the former, which produces all the movies, is in charge of all the TV shows too, while the latter no longer exists as a separate entity.

That's led to the broad range of high-quality Marvel shows now in the works on Disney Plus, like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Netflix shows, though, certainly had their place – and for a moment, there, particularly with the first seasons of Daredevil and Jessica Jones, it felt like the Netflix spin-offs were going to match the quality of the films.

Cox's version of Matt Murdock remains very popular, as does Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. The idea of salvaging something from those shows is no doubt exciting to Marvel fans.