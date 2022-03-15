Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

Audio player loading…

It seems like Stranger Things , The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna ) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.

Below, we’ve collated the official synopses given to each upcoming Netflix series (credit to Deadline for digging them up), along with anything else we know about their cast, crew and potential release dates.

For a roundup of the biggest new Netflix movies coming to the streamer in 2022, check out our detailed guide to the streamer’s upcoming feature-length arrivals.

The Diplomat

Keri Russell is best known for her leading role in The Americans (Image credit: Fox Television Studios)

Production company: Netflix

Episode count: 8



Synopsis: “In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future."

The Americans star Keri Russell has signed on to lead this political thriller series from showrunner (and former Homeland producer) Debora Cahn. By the sounds of things, The Diplomat will be a cross between Netflix stablemates House of Cards and Designated Survivor – which is a perfect recipe for edge-of-your-seat drama if ever there was one. The show is due to begin filming in March, so we're anticipating an end-of-year release, at the earliest.

The Night Agent

The Night Agent is an adaptation of Matthew Quirk's novel (Image credit: WilliamMr Publishing)

Production company: Sony Pictures

Episode count: 10



Synopsis: “Centers on a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. Inspired by Matthew Quirk's novel.”

The Shield and The Chicago Code creator Shawn Ryan is at the helm of this upcoming Sony production, which we are reliably informed is not a sequel to hit spy drama The Night Manager. Hillbilly Elegy’s Gabriel Basso will lead the cast alongside Sweet Tooth’s Luciane Buchanan, who we know will be starring as Rose Larkin, a young tech CEO who comes under attack while staying at her aunt and uncle’s house. Matthew Quirk’s novel became a best-seller upon its 2019 publication, so we’re expecting big things from The Night Agent. Shooting is due to start on this one in February, so don't expect to see it until later on in 2022.

The Residence

Shonda Rhimes' production company is behind the project (Image credit: Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins)

Production company: Netflix

Episode count: 8



Synopsis: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. Screwball whodunit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

The third Shonda Rhimes production set to arrive on Netflix after the Scandal and Grey's Anatomy superproducer penned a multishow mega deal with the streamer, The Residence sounds like a serialized spin on Knives Out. Based on the non-fiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, it doesn't have any cast attachments just yet, but being a Shondaland show, we’re expecting some high-profile names to associate themselves with the project soon. Shooting hasn't yet started on this one, either, but Rhimes' productions usually wrap swiftly after beginning (which bodes well for its chances of a 2022 release).

The Brothers Sun

Brad Falchuk (center left) has penned a multi-show deal with Netflix (Image credit: Shutterstock / Ron Adar)

Production company: Netflix

Episode count: 8



Synopsis: “Charles Sun is a Taipei gangster who has settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to Los Angeles to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.”

Yet another upcoming series whose title begins with ‘the’, The Brothers Sun marks Netflix’s attempt to wade into the world of Taipei gangsters. Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk will serve as showrunner alongside executive producer (and TV newcomer) Byron Wu, while The Book of Boba Fett director Kevin Tancharoen will sit behind the camera. We don’t have any further personnel details (nor release date information) for this one just yet, though we do know the series has plans for an all-Asian writers room and cast.

Treason

Charlie Cox and Ciarán Hinds have appeared together before in AMC's Kin (Image credit: AMC)

Production company: Binocular Productions

Episode count: 6



Synopsis: “Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose one another’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

Well, that’s some synopsis. As for Treason’s cast and crew, we know British screenwriter Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) is on hand as showrunner, while the likes of Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, James Bond star Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin and Belfast’s Ciarán Hinds will all feature. Louise Hooper, who has helmed episodes of The Witcher , will direct – though we don’t expect to see too many monsters in this one. Treason looks certain for a 2023 release.

Blockbuster

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010 before closing its final stores in 2014 (Image credit: Shutterstock / Adwo)

Production company: Universal Television

Episode count: 10



Synopsis: “Set in the last Blockbuster Video store in America, it explores what it takes – and, more specifically, who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.”

Now this one sounds like fun. A 10-episode comedy series from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Vanessa Ramos, Blockbuster will be led by Always Be My Maybe star Randall Park and reportedly paint an “authentic” portrait of life for Blockbuster employees during the last days of the iconic brand. The show has acquired permission to use the official Blockbuster logo and store uniforms throughout the production, too, so we have high hopes for its debut (which we expect to land towards the end of the year).

That 90’s Show

That '70s Show ran from 1998 until 2006 (Image credit: The Carsey-Werner Company)

Production company: Netflix

Episode count: 10



Synopsis: “That '70s Show spinoff set in 1995 Wisconsin follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n' roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

A period sitcom set in the 1990s featuring characters and locales from its noughties predecessor, That '70s Show – which followed a group of teenage friends growing up in a fictional Wisconsin town – That 90’s Show will employ the same multicam format and be led by original cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. It’s been reported that the likes of Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – who all found fame on the original series – could be returning to the show, too, though there’s been no confirmation on that front as yet. This one began shooting in February 2022, so we don’t anticipate its arrival until the end of the year, at the earliest.