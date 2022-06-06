Netflix shares new footage from The Umbrella Academy season 3 premiere

Audio player loading…

The cast and crew of The Umbrella Academy have teased more about what fans can expect from the third instalment of the hit Netflix show.

Heading to the streamer on June 22, The Umbrella Academy season 3 will find the superpowered Hargreeves family going toe-to-toe with the equally fantastical Sparrow Academy, before facing up to yet another potentially apocalyptic event.

We got our first proper look at the show’s latest season through an official trailer released in May , though Netflix’s annual Geeked Week event has shed yet more light on the new characters and locations set to feature in upcoming episodes.

We knew, for instance, that The Hotel Obsidian – a metaphysical, hotel-style space prison where the galaxy's worst supervillains have been incarcerated by The Umbrella Academy – will be making its debut in season 3, and Netflix has now shared some official footage (from the season 3 premiere) detailing what this mysterious hotel will look like on screen.

You can check it out below:

#GeekedWeek has your first look at #TheUmbrellaAcademy 's new home-- The Hotel Obsidian.

Known as The Hotel Oblivion in the original The Umbrella Academy comic book series, the location is essentially the Netflix show’s equivalent of Arkham Asylum – so we’re expecting a fair deal of action to go down in this seemingly sophisticated urban residence.

As for what other surprises The Umbrella Academy season 3 will spring upon viewers, the official synopsis for the show’s new episodes reads as follows: "The last time we saw the Umbrella Academy, they had just stopped 1963’s doomsday. Convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this timeline for good, they return home to the present day. However, the celebration is short-lived when the crew realizes things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them.

"Enter the Sparrow Academy. About as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe – the Umbrellas need to convince Dad’s new family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong.”

It’s safe to assume, then, that more multiversal hijinks will be the order of the day in The Umbrella Academy season 3. For everything else we know about the show’s highly-anticipated third season, check out our dedicated hub , which has the low-down on its cast, trailers and potential story beats.

Elsewhere during Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, fans were given updates on shows including The Sandman, Locke and Key, and Guillermo del Toro's latest horror project, Cabinet of Curiosities.

The week-long event will be throwing up plenty more details about upcoming Netflix projects, too, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news.