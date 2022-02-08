Netflix leads the 2022 Oscars nominees as full list is revealed

Audio player loading…

The 2022 Oscar nominees have been revealed – and Netflix's The Power of the Dog is the outright leader of the pack with 12 nominations.

Off the back of its sizable nomination display at the 2022 BAFTAs on February 3, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring western drama is set to compete for multiple gongs at the Oscars, too. Jane Campion's latest flick finds itself up for awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cumberbatch), Adapted Screenplay and Actor in a Supporting Role (for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons).

Denis Villeneuve's Dune (10 nominations), Kenneth Branagh's Belfast (seven), and Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story (seven) also scored big at this year's Oscars nominations ceremony. The Will Smith-starring King Richard has also been nominated in six categories.

However, there's no place for A24's The Green Knight – the Dev Patel-starring medieval fantasy epic – among the nominees. Meanwhile, Sony Picture's big Oscars hope in Spider-Man: No Way Home picked up just one nomination in the Best Visual Effects category. Marvel Studios scooped two nominations in the VFX category, one being No Way Home and the other Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In something of a shock, Encanto's smash hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" hasn't been nominated for Best Original Sony at this year's Oscars. The track, which is the first Disney song to top the US's Billboard Hot 100 and UK's Official Music charts in 26 years, lost out to "Dos Oruguitas", even though Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the lyrics and score to both musical numbers.

The 94th Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 27 at L.A's Dolby Theatre, also showcased the growing power of the world's biggest streamers. In total, 45% of the nominees were either a full streaming platform release, or a production that simultaneously launched in theaters and on a streaming service.

Read on for a full rundown of the 2022 Oscars nominations:

Best Picture

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Oscar nominee The Power of the Dog. (Image credit: Netflix)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Director

Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story is up for seven Oscar awards. (Image credit: Disney)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay and David Sirota)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto scored some big nominations at this year's Oscars. (Image credit: Disney)

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, and Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer, and Peter Del Vecho)

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of The Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger)

The Dress (Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki)

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson)

Please Hold (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse)

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Music (Original Score)

Denis Villeneuve's Dune could score some gongs at the 2022 Oscars. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto (Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down To Joy” from Belfast (Music and Lyric by Van Morrison)

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

Best Production Design

Dune (Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major and Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Is Disney's Cruella nailed on for the best hair and makeup Oscar in 2022? (Image credit: Disney)

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer)

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras)

Best Sound

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy)

Best Visual Effects