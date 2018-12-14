Netflix is testing an 'instant scene replay' feature... and it sounds awful

Over the years, Netflix's Original shows and movies have featured countless rewind-worthy scenes – who could forget the single-take hallway fight from Daredevil's first season, or that one scene in Altered Carbon with all the naked clones?

It turns out that Netflix hasn't forgotten them either, which is why it's testing a new 'instant scene replay' feature which lets viewers rewatch certain scenes right after they've occurred.

"We're trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button," said Netflix in a statement to CNET.

It continued, "Right now we're just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future."

That's too much, man

According to reports from viewers on Reddit, the feature appears as an on-screen pop-up link during playback, which has unsurprisingly been described as "distracting", "obnoxious" and "devaluing" to the films and shows it's attached to.

Several North American users noted the feature while watching the new Jennifer Aniston-starring Netflix film Dumplin', while others experienced the pop-up in non-Original content, such as Marvel's Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Given that Netflix wants to be taken seriously as a producer of Oscar-worthy content, it's a little strange that it would stoop to tactics that cheapen the movie- and TV-watching experience.

If the streaming giant does decide to roll the feature out more widely, let's hope the service's settings make it possible to opt out entirely.