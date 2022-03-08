Netflix confirms the end of another beloved comedy

Audio player loading…

Netflix has confirmed the end of Never Have I Ever, the comedy created by Mindy Kaling.

The sitcom, which will launch its third season this summer, will get a fourth season on the streamer, but that'll be all it gets.

Creator Mindy Kaling confirmed the news on Twitter earlier today (March 8) and you can see her letter to fans below:

‼️‼️‼️ @neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/xAaANAZWwaMarch 8, 2022 See more

Never Have I Ever was created by Kaling and Lang Fisher and largely followed Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl living in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

After the sudden death of her father, Devi loses the use of her legs for three months due to the psychological trauma of the event. We meet her after a summer break and she is desperate to change her social status, but she has to navigate complex responsibilities to her family and friends, who do not make it easy for her.

Starring alongside Ramakrishnan are Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Helen Hong, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez. The series is largely narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe, while both Gigi Hadid and Andy Samberg have taken an episode each.

Isn't it weird to renew and end a show at the same time?

It is a bit, but a report from the Hollywood Reporter suggests that negotiations over pay rises for Ramakrishnan, Barnet, Lewison, Moorjani, Rodriguez and Young were getting complicated. It's possible that a sweetener for getting the cast back for a third season were locking in a fourth at the same time.

Either that or Kaling and her team feel the show has run its course. Her new comedy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, premiered on HBO Max in November of 2021 and a second season is already agreed. She's also writing the script for Legally Blonde 3, which is due in summer 2023.

Never Have I Ever will return this summer for its third season, with the fourth and final season expected in summer 2023.