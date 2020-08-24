Netflix cancels one of its best shows of 2020 – for a surprising reason

Netflix cancelled two shows over the past weekend for a surprising reason: coronavirus. I Am Not Okay With This, a dark teen comedy that we really enjoyed this year, has not been renewed for season 2, and neither has original series The Society.

According to a Deadline report, uncertain filming dates and the higher costs related to production during Covid-19 led to the decision, while The Society's cast availability was another issue. Previously, a second season was planned for both shows, but this year's pandemic appears to be the nail in the coffin for each series. "We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID," Netflix said in a statement, which thanked each show's creators.

I Am Not Okay With This starred two of the kid actors from the IT movie franchise, Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, and was about a teenager who developed telekinetic powers. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger – that will now never be resolved – and those first seven episodes really left us wanting more.

The Society, meanwhile, was like a modern retelling of Lord of the Flies, following some teenagers who try to survive after their hometown disappears.

It's sad for fans that this is the specific reason each show has been cancelled – and not the response from critics or fans. In a world without Covid-19, both series would continue.

Deadline notes that we're likely to see more of this kind of move, as production companies try to put safety protocols into action and get filming again.

What'll happen to your favorite show?

Big shows like The Witcher season 2 and Sex Education season 3 will continue on Netflix – it's hard to work out exactly how I Am Not Okay With This and The Society ended up being unlucky based on the report.

Since Netflix doesn't release concrete viewer data on all its shows, it's also hard to figure out how these two series performed relative to the other big hitters on the TV streaming service.