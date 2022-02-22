Netflix cancels Another Life after two seasons

Audio player loading…

Netflix has canceled sci-fi drama Another Life after two seasons.

The show, which starred Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff, had debuted its second season on the streamer in mid-October. Netflix, which is normally very quick to announce plans for more if a show is doing well, had been very quiet on

the prospect of a third season.

While Netflix have yet to comment on the show's cancellation, star Sackhoff has taken to Twitter to confirm that the show is no more.

I'd like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it's just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love NikoFebruary 21, 2022

Another Life starred Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow alongside Sackhoff, with Aaron Martin, creator of gory anthology series Slasher, acting as showrunner.

It centered on Sackhoff's Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut leading a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artefact and to try and establish contact with the aliens who sent it.

Naturally, the mission proves to be rather complicated, and Breckinridge and her crew quickly and frequently find themselves in all kinds of danger.

Was Another Life's cancellation a surprise?

Not really. As well as Netflix's silence on the show's prospects, Sackhoff offered a heavy hint before Christmas when she jokingly replied to a fan's tweet, suggesting that the streamer rarely lets a show get to its third season.

Well ain't that the damn truth 😂🤷🏼‍♀️December 21, 2021

Did critics like Another Life?

It's fair to say that Another Life didn't make a huge impression, both in terms of the number of reviews it garnered, and what the critics who did see it actually thought.

Rotten Tomatoes indicates that only 6% of the 18 critic ratings it has were positive for the series, with an average rating of 4.54/10, while IMDB's average score for the show was 52/100.

Does Netflix have a habit of canceling shows after two seasons?

Yes and no. If a show is doing well with viewers, the streamer is decisive in securing more, but it has been ruthless when it comes to axing expensive sci-fi dramas. The OA, Sense 8, Altered Carbon and The Order were all culled by the streamer after two seasons. Now Another Life joins that list.