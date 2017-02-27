NBN Co site update lets you quickly find out both when and what type of NBN connection you’ll get

In what’s being referred to by the company as a “major update” and “much anticipated move”, NBN Co has updated the address checker function on its website, including a timeframe for the rollout and the type of connection your area will be receiving.

After entering your home or business address, the tool will inform you of the current stage of the NBN rollout process, as well as a timeframe of when the installation is expected in your area. This can be a big six-month window if it’s still a while away, or honed down to a specific month if the anticipated rollout is closer.

The website will also provide information on the type of connection that’s planned for your region, whether it’s fibre to the node (FTTN), the curb (FTTC), the premises (FTTP), or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC), as well as a brief explanation of what that connection technology involves.