Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady live stream: how to watch US Open 2020 semi-final today

Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady face each other for the third time today, with a shot at the US Open title at stake. Their head-to-head record is identical - a 6-4, 6-4 win apiece - but the Japanese world No. 9 is the favourite, and she's been formidable at Flushing Meadows despite concerns over her hamstring. 2020 has been a breakthrough year for Brady, who won the first WTA singles title of her career last month without dropping a set. The American has carried that form into the US Open, where she's also yet to drop a set. This has all the markings of a great match, and you can follow our guide to watch a Osaka vs Brady live stream and catch all the 2020 US Open tennis online from anywhere this Thursday.

Osaka vs Brady: US Open live stream Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady is being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open's biggest stage, and is the first of today's evening session matches, with play set to get under way at around 7pm ET/4pm PT/12am BST. Full live streaming and TV channel details for the match are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Osaka might also have added a title to her haul last month were it not for that hamstring. She reached the final of the Western and Southern Open two weeks ago but had to pull out of the match, conceding the title to Victoria Azarenka who plays Serena Williams in today's other semi-final.

The fourth seed was supreme in her quarter final win over Shelby Rogers, a straight sets victory in which she made just eight unforced errors. This is the third Grand Slam semi-final of Osaka's career, and on the previous two occasions she went on to win the tournament - one of those was the 2018 US Open.

But in Jennifer Brady she faces an opponent who's hungry, riding a wave of confidence, and capable of beating Osaka. Her big serve and powerful forehand have proved too much for all of her opponents so far, and there's every possibility that Brady's fairytale 2020 will continue.

This could be a classic, and you can read on as we explain how to watch Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady online today and get a US Open live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch US Open tennis and get an Osaka vs Brady live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Osaka vs Brady is scheduled to start at midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady: live stream US Open tennis in America

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2, and Osaka vs Brady is scheduled for a 7pm ET/4pm PT start. As ESPN is a cable channel, this means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady online - or have a good over-the-top streaming service to call on. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a US Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Osaka vs Brady live stream: how to watch today's US Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. As in the US, Osaka vs Brady starts at 7pm ET/4pm PT. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the US Open 2020 and watch tennis online in Australia

To watch the US Open, all you really need to know is that ESPN has the rights to live stream tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 tournament. The channel is available on pay TV courtesy of Foxtel and Osaka vs Brady will get underway at 9am AEST on Friday. This is actually great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this August. Better still, free-to-air SBS Viceland also got in on the action from Wednesday, September 9, which is when play switched to a 2am start. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.