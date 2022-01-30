Nadal vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch Australian Open final 2022 online

Audio player loading…

Daniil Medvedev is history's gatekeeper once more, with Rafael Nadal three sets away from the title that will make him statistically the most successful male player of all time. The Spaniard has the upper hand in their head-to-head, but does he still have the stamina to cope with the towering Russian's power? Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the Australian Open final absolutely FREE.

Watch Nadal vs Medvedev free on 9Now (may require a VPN)

The role of pantomime villain is second nature to Med, who's been given a rough ride by the Melbourne crowd over the past two weeks. The 25-year-old's outburst on Friday made for compelling viewing, but he displayed his growing maturity by holding his nerve and pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas aside.

Few expected Nadal to be the one to break the 20-slam deadlock he shares with Djokovic and Federer, especially after his very recent return from a knee injury - and even fewer thought it could happen on Djok's turf - but his dismantling of Matteo Berrettini was a reminder of the 35-year-old's enduring class.

Medvedev and Rafa have met four times before, Nadal winning thrice, but the big man is improving all the time, and he's got unfinished business to attend to.

Somewhere on the other side of the world, Novak Djokovic will have his eyes glued to a screen. Will you? Watch all the drama unfold by following a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream at the final of the Australian Open 2022.

How to watch Nadal vs Medvedev: live stream Australian Open final for FREE Down Under

The Australian Open final between Nadal and Medvedev gets underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday evening. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Medvedev from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including estimated start times and broadcast details.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Medvedev from anywhere

How to watch Australian Open final: live stream Nadal vs Medvedev in the US

How to watch Nadal vs Medvedev: live stream Australian Open final in Canada

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a late night in store - but this being the Australian Open final, it'll be well worth it. Nadal vs Medvedev starts at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. In Canada, you can watch Nadal vs Medvedev on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open final live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Australian Open final: live stream Nadal vs Medvedev in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK can watch Nadal vs Medvedev at 8.30am GMT on Sunday morning. The Australian Open final is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £29.99 for your first year - down from £59.99 for a limited time! Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like the upcoming Winter Olympics, snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Australian Open final: live stream Nadal vs Medvedev in New Zealand