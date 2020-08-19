Mystery Canon EOS M camera gets specs leak that hints at mini Canon EOS R6

After the somewhat bumpy landing of the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6, Canon appears to be turning its attention to its smaller EOS M range – and a new leak has provided some intriguing specs for a mysterious new model in the line-up.

The usually reliable Canon Rumors has posted the specs, which sound promisingly like a mini Canon EOS R6, but says that the source "didn’t know if this was the EOS M50 Mark II or an M camera above the EOS M6 Mark II".

The latter has been rumored to be called the Canon EOS M7, and looking at the specs we'd imagine they're likely to be for that camera, rather than a successor to the more entry-level Canon EOS M50.

So how might this camera stack up? Being an EOS M camera, it'll naturally have an APS-C sensor, rather than a larger full-frame ones in the EOS R range. But otherwise the leaked specs are impressive, including a 32MP sensor, in-body image stabilization (IBIS), the latest version of Dual Pixel CMOS AF and a variant of the new Digic X processor.

What marks this out as a more high-end EOS M camera is the rumored inclusion of Dual SD card slots, with more hobbyist-friendly cameras like the EOS M50 tending to include one slot.

(Image credit: Canon)

The return of EOS-M

The pro-level specs don't stop at memory card slots, either. There are also promising burst shooting and video skills, with the rumored camera apparently able to shoot at 12fps (the same as the Canon EOS R6) and shoot 4K/60p using the full width of its sensor.

Naturally, this would involve some oversampling or line skipping, but if true this could make it a very promising contender for best YouTube camera, particularly as the leaked specs also include a 1080/120p mode and the option of shooting in CLog (Canon Log Gamma), so you can color grade your video afterwards.

Perhaps the only downside to this mystery EOS M camera is that you wouldn't be able to us it with all of that lovely new RF mount glass. Still, the fact that Canon appears to be preparing to give its EOS M range another big push suggests that new lenses for its smaller EF-M system could also be en route.

Earlier this year, there were as many as five new EF-M lenses rumored to be announced by the end of 2021, including an EF-M 18-45mm f/2.8-4 IS STM and EF-M 100-300mm f/5.6-8 IS STM that would be ideal for wildlife snapping if it was combined with this new camera's specs. We're certainly looking forward to hearing more about it.

For more analysis of what camera treats could coming in 2020, make sure to bookmark our regularly updated Camera Rumors guide.