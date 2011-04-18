Wireless devices to sell over 1.2 billion in 2011

Wireless devices - including smartphones, in-car systems and televisions - are set to top 2.2 billion sales worldwide by 2015, according to latest reports

Wireless local area networking (WLAN) devices are set to top one billion for the first time ever later this year.

Additionally, by 2015, the number of WLAN-enabled smartphones, mobile computers and other devices worldwide is set to double to over two billion.

The latest predictions for the growth in wireless-enabled consumer tech comes from a new study published by iSuppli this month.

iSuppli predicts that global shipments of WLAN-enabled devices will top 1.2 billion by the end of 2011, a growth of 35 per cent when compared with the number of shipments from 2010.

iSuppli claims that the total shipments of WLAN-enabled devices in 2015 will top 2.2 billion.

"In today's world of connected electronics, consumers expect seamless access to internet communications, services and content in any place and at any time," according to iSuppli director Dr Jagdish Rebello.

Growth in WLAN-enabled in-car devices and televisions are set to significantly boost sales over the next four years, according to the research group.

Via The Register