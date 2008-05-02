Creative successfully sued over gigabyte claims

Creative has been successfully sued for telling punters that its mp3 players were bigger than they actually were.

Creative worked on the incorrect assumption that 1GB was exactly one billion bytes 1,000,000,000B rather than the 1,073,741,824B it should be.

Un-classy action

After 2004 Creative made this point clear in its documentation, but anyone in the US who bought a Creative MP3 player before that proviso appeared can file a claim.

So if you are American and feel hard done by, you can now get half off a $35 Creative Zen Stone or get a 20% discount on your next Creative purchase