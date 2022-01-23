Motorola Edge 30 release date window, price, news and leaks

Audio player loading…

We've been hearing rumors about the Motorola Edge 30, the hotly anticipated next entry in Moto's line of flagship Android phones, for some time now. Leaks about an Ultra version, in particular, have been raging for a few months.

First launched with the original Motorola Edge family in 2020, and continued with the Edge 20 phones in 2021, this line of Moto phones shows that the company can make a decent mid-range and premium handset as well as its usual budget fare – though not all the Edge devices have been perfect.

The Motorola Edge 30 family will likely come out at some point in 2022, and it could be sooner rather than later, judging by the number of leaks we've heard about them.

This new family isn't to be confused with the Moto Edge X30 launched in China at the end of 2021 – that's a distinct phone that isn't launching globally – though the final Edge 30 phones could be pretty similar.

If you're interested in seeing what Moto could have up its sleeves for 2022 – at least for its top-end phones, as its reliable G series doesn't leak as much – we've collected everything we know so far about the devices below.

If precedent is anything to go by, the Motorola Edge 30 series could debut in the second half of 2022, perhaps around July which would be a year from the Edge 20 launch.

Precedent might not be the best judge in this case, though, as we've heard a top-end Motorola phone could debut in January 2022. Admittedly, that information is from November 2021, so something may have changed since then, but it's a good indication that our expectations could be wrong.

We haven't heard any price leaks just yet, but if there's a standard, Lite, and Pro model like last year, as well as a rumored Ultra device, the cost range for the devices could be all over the place.

News, rumors and leaks

We've actually seen a huge number of Moto Edge 30 Ultra leaks, which would give us a good picture of the phone if most of them weren't actually about the Edge X30.

We've seen renders and specs of the phone, then more renders and specs, and now all are apparently wrong. But we have heard more information about the device.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit of news is that it could work with a stylus like the Galaxy Note 21, though it doesn't sound like the stick will actually come with the phone, or fit inside it at all.

One leak says that it could have a curved-edge display, 200MP + 50MP + 13MP rear camera combination, 60MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz screen, and 125W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Lots of those specs are similar to the Edge X30, but enough are different that the leak seems to be talking about a different phone.

So what about the Moto Edge 30, 30 Lite or 30 Pro? Well, we haven't heard anything about those. So let's keep waiting on that front.