MotoGP live stream 2020: how to watch every Grand Prix online from anywhere

The 2020 MotoGP season is now under way, and while the Covid-19 pandemic caused some races to be culled, the new-look schedule still features 13 confirmed high-octane Grand Prix races across Europe with stops in Spain, Italy, Austria, France and the Czech Republic. Don't miss a single lap with our guide - here's how to watch a MotoGP live stream no matter where you are in the world.

MotoGP live stream 2020 The revised 2020 MotoGP calendar runs from July 17's Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez to November 15, when the Valencian Grand Prix is scheduled. Races are on BT Sport in the UK, so a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass is all you need to catch the action.

This week sees round two of MotoGP in Jerez, with the Andalusian Grand Prix taking place. In total, seven of the new-look season's races are taking place in Spain and five circuits will host two races each on back-to-back weeks. So while there's sadly no MotoGP British Grand Prix this year, we do get new events in the Styrian Grand Prix, Teruel GP and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

There's also four international races still on the MotoGP schedule marked as TBD, so there's every chance the season will conclude with races in America, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia. MotoGP governing body the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) said it would have an announcement in this regard by the end of July, so stay tuned for more.

But wherever the season ends, all eyes are on six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in 2020. The Spanish star has seemed invincible in recent years, though there are some question marks regarding his fitness this year, after he spent the winter recovering from a shoulder injury and then broke his arm in the Spanish GP.

If there's any kind of let up from Marquez, fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales and talented French youngster Fabio Quartararo are both being heavily tipped for big things this year. Elsewhere, sporting romantics will be hoping to see MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi go out in style, as 2020 looks set to be the 41-year-old's final factory season.

Ready to watch every knee-scraping turn? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream MotoGP races from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

MotoGP live stream: how to watch every Grand Prix in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV, usually on BT Sport 2. This means the BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the MotoGP action on any number of devices, including Android and iOS mobiles/tablets, Apple TV, NOW TV devices, Xbox, PlayStation and select Samsung Smart TVs. However, if you don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT TV package, there's now also the BT Sport Monthly Pass option to consider, which lets you pay just £25 a month and cancel at any time. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch a MotoGP live stream in the US

For US motorcycle racing fans, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) which will be showing the MotoGP action this season. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to consider an over-the-top streaming service - and the best value option right now for MotoGP fans is Sling TV. Its Sling Blue package comes with NBCSN as well as NBC proper (in select markets), costing just $30 a month - way less than you'd pay for cable. There's even a FREE trial on offer to let you check it out for yourself. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How watch MotoGP Jerez: live stream today's race from Spain

You're in luck, Australia, as every MotoGP race of the 2020 season is set to be shown on free-to-air Network 10 channels and also for pay TV subscribers on Fox Sports. This is great! However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider an over-the-top service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but also a wide range of sports coverage. If that sounds like you, then you should check out great value Kayo Sports, a streaming service which will give you access to every MotoGP race, plus Formula 1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more (basketball, tennis, American football and so on). In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch MotoGP and other sport, this means you can split the price of a subscription and it breaks down very favourably. Kayo apps also mean you can access the service from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad)..

How to watch MotoGP: live stream every race in the Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. If you don't get beIN Sports as part of a pay TV package, fear not - there's also a streaming-only option you can take advantage of. beIN Sports Connect offers all of the same great coverage that you'd get on cable, including access to all eight beIN Sports channels. The difference is it's a fraction of the price at just CA$14.95 a month - and you're free to cancel at any time. Check out beIN Sports Connect here. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in New Zealand

In New Zealand it's Sky Sport that has bagged the rights to show all the 2020 MotoGP live. Races typically start around midnight (NZST) in New Zealand, which is less sociable hours than in some countries and more friendly timing than in others. And remember, you can take your coverage with you wherever you are in the world simply by using a VPN.

What is MotoGP?

New to the sport? Allow us to bring you up to speed on MotoGP.

The competition has been around since 1949, making it the oldest motorsport championship in the world. The event typically travels the globe with nineteen races spread across fifteen countries and multiple continents - though as we've already said, the 2020 season is a bit different due to coronavirus and there's likely to be a maximum of 17 races.

A Grand Prix event takes place over three days,with the first two days devoted to Free Practice sessions and qualifying races, and the Grand Prix itself staged on Sundays.

MotoGP is the absolute apex of motorcycle racing and all the big name manufacturers take part, including the likes of Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and KTM. All the machines in this class top out at 1,000cc but that's more than enough power for these finely tuned monster machines, which was clear when the top speed record was set in 2018 at 221.5mph.

Just below MotoGP is Moto2, for 600cc engines, and Moto3 for 250cc engines, both of which have a lower age minimum of 16 (MotoGP riders must be at least 18-years-old to qualify), acting as a feeding line for new riders. There's also now a MotoE competition for electric motorcycle racing.

The 2020 MotoGP is the 72nd edition of the championship and follows on from last year's event where Honda's Marc Márquez took the top spot followed by Yamaha's Quartararo and Ducati's Miller in third.

