MotoGP Jerez live stream 2020: how to watch MotoGP online from anywhere today

While Covid-19 may have caused some races to be culled and the calendar to be revamped, the great news is the 2020 MotoGP season gets underway today at the Circuito de Jerez. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to finding a reliable MotoGP Jerez live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

MotoGP Jerez 2020 The Spanish MotoGP, or MotoGP Jerez as it's more commonly known, takes place at the Circuito de Jerez on Sunday July 19 at 2pm CET local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for motorsport fans watching from the UK - where a BT Sport Monthly Pass has you covered.

Had the pandemic not intervened, we'd now be 11 races deep into the MotoGP 2020 season; but instead, the now abridged 13-round campaign begins this Sunday in Jerez.

All eyes will be on six-time champion winner Marc Marquez. While the Spanish star has seemed invincible in recent years, there remains question marks over his fitness having spent the winter recovering from a shoulder injury, and he'll start third on the grid after qualifying.

On home turf here, but without the local support spurring him on thanks to coronavirus restrictions, the race also offers a chance to see Marquez's Honda RC213V in action after some reported major changes following testing.

Fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales and talented French youngster Fabio Quartararo are both being heavily tipped to stand atop the podium on Sunday afternoon - Quartararo earned pole position in qualifying yesterday, while Vinales will start second. Both race for Yamaha.

Elsewhere, sporting romantics will be hoping for a strong start to season from Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi, in what looks set to be the 41-year-old's final factory season. Read on to find out how to watch a MotoGP Jerez live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to live stream MotoGP Jerez from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

MotoGP Jerez live stream: how to watch MotoGP Spain live in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV, including today's race on BT Sport 2. The BT Sport app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices. However, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Coverage of various live MotoGP action begins on the channel at 9.30am BST, ahead of the race which is scheduled to start at 1pm BST.

How to watch MotoGP Jerez: live stream the Spanish MotoGP in the US

For US race fans it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action for Spain. So if you have that on cable already you're all set. The race is set to to begin at 8am ET. For cord-cutters you can watch NBCSN by using Hulu with Live TV as a good option. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How watch MotoGP Jerez: live stream today's race from Spain

You're in luck Australia as the Spanish MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network Ten and Fox Sports. So hopefully there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription or one that you can get access to easily. Network Ten has the qualifying and race live, free. For practices you'll need a Fox Sports subscription. Apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Race time on Sunday is 10pm AEST Down Under.

How to watch a Spanish MotoGP live stream in the Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 8pm ET. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in New Zealand