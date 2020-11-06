MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe live stream 2020: how to watch the Valencia GP anywhere

We're into the closing stages of one of the most exciting MotoGP seasons in recent memory, with the riders gearing up for the first of two weekends at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. Read on to find out how to get a MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe live stream and watch all the Valencia GP action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Live stream MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe The action for the main event gets going at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo track in Valencia, Spain on Sunday at 2pm local time (CET). That makes it a 1pm GMT start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the US. Get your local MotoGP live stream wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

Suzuki's Joan Mir still heads up the pack at the top of the MotoGP Championship, with a 14-point gap now between the Spanish star and second-placed Fabio Quartararo of France.

Mir will be looking to notch up his first win of the season in Valencia, having visited the rostrum on six occasions this year without a single outright victory, most recently finishing third in the last MotoGP race, the Teruel Grand Prix, back in October.

That race saw Franco Morbidelli ease to his second MotoGP victory and fourth in the standings, with Suzuki's Alex Rins finishing in third.

Valentino Rossi remains a doubt for this weekend's race after once again failing a Covid-19 test, with Yamaha placing World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff on standby to act as his replacement. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe from Valencia and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere in the world this week.

How to watch a MotoGP live stream from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia (where coverage is free), the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

MotoGP live stream 2020: how to watch Valencia's MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage of the main event is scheduled on BT Sport 2 for 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm GMT start in the UK. Full coverage of qualifying and practice sessions is also on BT Sport - scroll to the bottom of this article for a complete Grand Prix of Europe schedule of this weekend's MotoGP action. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP live stream: how to watch the Grand Prix of Europe in Australia

You're in luck Australia, as MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network 10 and Fox Sports. So hopefully, there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription - or one that you can get access to easily. Network 10 is your best bet if you don't have a fancy pay TV package, as it's airing the MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe (this Sunday night/Monday morning at 12am AEDT) live for free. Both offer apps and streaming platforms for a range of popular devics, so you shouldn't miss a second of the action, no matter where you are at race time - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch your home coverage outside of Australia.

How to watch Valencia's Grand Prix of Europe and get a MotoGP live stream in the US for FREE

For US race fans, it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action once from the Grand Prix of Europe and the first Valencia GP. So if you have that on cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. The Teruel GP is set to begin at 8am ET/ 5am PT on Sunday morning. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.

2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe live stream: how to watch the race in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 8am ET/ 5am PT on Sunday morning, with qualifying starting at 8.50am on Saturday. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe live stream in New Zealand

In New Zealand it's Sky Sports that has bagged the rights to show all the 2020 MotoGP live, including this weekend's action from Spain. Kiwi motor racing fans have a late night ahead of them, though, as the Teruel Grand Prix is set to begin at 2am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. And remember, you can take your coverage with you wherever you are in the world simply by using one of our best VPN recommendations.

MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe 2020: complete schedule

Friday, November 6

Free Practice 1: 9:55am-10:40am GMT (10:55am-11:40am local)

Free Practice 2: 1:30pm-2:15pm GMT (2:30pm-3:15pm local)

Saturday, November 7

Free Practice 3: 9:55am-10:40am GMT (10:55am-11:40am local)

Free Practice 4: 1:10pm-1:40pm GMT (2:10pm-2:40pm local)

Qualifying: 1:50pm-2:30pm GMT (2:50pm-3:30pm local)

Sunday, November 8