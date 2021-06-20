MotoGP Germany live stream 2021: how to watch German Grand Prix online from anywhere

P3 became P4 became P6 on a rare bad weekend for Fabio Quartararo a fortnight ago, the championship front-runner being hit with two three-second penalties as Miguel Oliveira took his first win of the season, fractions ahead of Johann Zarco. El Diablo still tops the standings, but his fellow countryman has closed the gap to 14 points and brought Ducati on level terms with Yamaha in the constructors' standings as MotoGP heads to the Sachsenring. Read on as we explain how to watch all the German Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.

There's a reason they call Marc Marquez the King of the Ring. the Spaniard, having won his last 10 races at the Sachsenring, the last seven of those in the premier class.

However, with the eight-time world champion still working his way back to top form after nearly a year out injured, that incredible streak might be set to come to an end this weekend.

Then again, could the familiar surroundings of Hohenstein-Ernstthal awaken something inside?

And with Oliveira, Zarco and Jack Miller hitting top form in recent weeks, Quartararo might not be able to afford another slip-up.

It should be another brilliantly competitive race, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the German Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

MotoGP Germany live stream 2021: how to watch German Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP Germany gets underway at 12.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 1pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP Germany live stream: how to watch the German Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to MotoGP Germany at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm. You're spoilt for choice Down Under. You can watch the German Grand Prix on free-to-air 10 Bold, but if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports. However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Germany in the US for the German Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, though only five GPs are being shown live, with the rest on a delayed broadcast. Unfortunately, MotoGP Germany falls into the second of these groups. The German Grand Prix starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN from 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Sunday night. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP Germany live stream in New Zealand