Moto Tab G20 leak suggests this could be one of the best cheap tablets

Motorola is a big name in affordable Android phones, and now it looks like it could be attempting the same for Android tablets, as it appears to have an entry-level slate on the way dubbed the Moto Tab G20.

A listing for just such a slate has been spotted by MySmartPrice on the Google Play Console (a platform primarily used for publishing Android apps), and it comes complete with an image and a partial specs list, as you can see below.

The specs include an 800 x 1200 screen with 240 pixels per inch, 3GB of RAM, a MediaTek MT8768A Helio P22T chipset, and Android 11.

Those specs mark this out as a low-end tablet, and while they don’t paint a complete picture, MySmartPrice notes that the specs and design are more or less identical to the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd generation), so given that Lenovo owns Motorola this could just be a rebranded version of that slate.

If so, then you can also expect an 8-inch display, a 5,100mAh battery, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5MP rear camera, and a 2MP front-facing one. Though we’d note that the screen resolution ever so slightly differs here, so other specs might too.

There’s no word on a price or release date, but the Moto Tab G20’s presence on the Google Play Console suggests it will probably land soon, and given the specs we’d expect it will be very affordable. Given Motorola’s prowess at delivering great affordable phones, there’s a chance this could also be among the best cheap tablets.

Analysis: could this be the first of many affordable tablets from Motorola?

While Motorola isn’t totally new to the tablet game, it hasn’t launched one in a long time, so having a new one on the horizon is notable.

There’s a chance that this won’t just be a one-off either, especially as the ‘G20’ name fits neatly in with the company’s current smartphone naming scheme. The brand offers a range of double-digit ‘G’ phones, from the Moto G10 at the bottom end to the Moto G100 in the mid-range.

So that marks this tablet out as being at or near the lowest end of any possible planned tablets from the company, and leaves us with the possibility that we could also see some slightly higher end ones.

Of course, whether we do or not might depend on how well this slate performs. But there’s not a whole lot of cheap Android tablet competition these days, so if the Tab G20 is a compelling slate then it might well shift enough units to justify other models.

