Moto G7 and G7 Power images provide a good look at the upcoming phones

The Moto G7 range has been more extensively leaked than most budget handsets and those leaks aren’t stopping, as we’ve now seen photos seemingly showing both the standard Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Power.

Starting with the normal G7, these images were obtained by 91mobiles and show the phone in both black and red. You can see a teardrop notch at the top of the screen, along with bezels on the sides and bottom.

The back meanwhile appears to be slightly curved and made of glass. It houses a dual-lens camera and a fingerprint scanner. This is all exactly in line with previously leaked renders.

Moving on to the Moto G7 Power, photos of this were spotted by Android Pure. These images were apparently snapped in a Brazilian store, and show a phone with a more conventional notch, along with bezels on the bottom edge and sides.

The back of the phone, shown here in blue, once again appears to be glass and houses a fingerprint scanner, but there’s a single rather than dual-lens camera. This also all lines up with earlier leaks.

As well as images of the Moto G7 Power itself, this leak also includes a specs list, pointing to a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing one.

There’s also a price listed in Brazilian Real, which converted comes to around $365/£280/AU$515. That’s a bit higher than we’d expect to pay and also higher than has previously been leaked, but then price conversions are rarely accurate, so we wouldn’t read too much into that.

The images though look legitimate, and with so many leaks emerging we’d expect the Moto G7 range to be announced soon. In fact, Android Pure also reports that invites have been sent to a Motorola event in Brazil on February 7, so it’s possible that we’ll see the range then.

