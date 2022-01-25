Mobvoi announces super-cheap wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Audio player loading…

Mobvoi has unveiled its new Earbuds ANC, wireless earbuds that boast active noise cancellation and up to 21 hours of battery life.

If that wasn’t enticing enough, these lightweight earbuds – they weigh just 5g each – will only set you back $59.99 / £49.99 (around AU$95), making them well worth a lok if you're on a budget.

For that price, you not only get the above features, but Mobvoi promises that these buds will deliver high-quality audio playback, facilitate high-definition voice calls thanks to the earbud’s mics, and include the Tico voice assistant for hands-free controls.

We haven’t yet had a chance to try out the Earbuds ANC specifically, but our past experience with Mobvoi gadgets is that you generally get a solid budget performance – just don't expect something on par with the best wireless earbuds out there.

In our review of the TicPods ANC, we found that their audio performance was fine; about par for what you’d expect from headphones that cost considerably less than the Apple AirPods Pro they were designed to emulate.

Similarly the TicPods 2 Pro were comfortable to wear and offered a wide sound stage – though they were let down by tinny sound, and weren’t quite up to snuff compared with similarly priced options (such as the Lypertek Tevi).

The ANC of both pairs of earbuds could have been better too; however, with Mobvoi calling out this feature in its new earbuds’ name we hope the ANC will be better than what's come before.

That said, the Earbuds ANC are even cheaper than their predecessors, and we can already see a few worrying signs that suggest the Earbuds ANC may be a little lackluster.

While the buds boast 21-hour battery life, that includes relying on the case for recharging – they actually only offer 4.5 hours of continuous use, which may not suit every lifestyle. So we’ll probably have to wait for the reviews to come in to see if these buds are an improvement over what’s come before.

If you’re still sold on the new Earbuds ANC though, they’re available to buy right now at Mobvoi.com.