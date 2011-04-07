O2 customers getting Windows Phone 7 update

O2 customers in Europe should be getting their NoDo Windows Phone 7 'copy and paste' update, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft's Eric Hautala explained that the rollout of the update was continuing as planned, and urged people to be patient.

For most UK people, the update is now being deployed, although T-Mobile customers will have to wait as testing continues.

Progress report

"We're not going to be happy until everyone gets their update, and have more progress to report today, blogged Hautala.

"We've started delivering the March "copy and paste" update to customers of O2 and SFR in Europe.

"Also, Telstra customers in Australia are now receiving the February update. See Where's my phone update?for the latest status.

"We're working hard to get this job done as quickly as possible."

The Windows Phone 7 copy and paste or NoDo upgrade brings copy and paste (duh), multitasking, mobile IE9 and Kinect gaming updates.