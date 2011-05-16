Nokia scraps Ovi brand, goes for Nokia Services

Nokia has turned its back on its Ovi branding, and will henceforth be calling all of its popular software products Nokia Services.

Ovi has become a familiar brand for Nokia – with the likes of Ovi Store and Ovi Maps – but a decision has been made to change.

That's partly because of the tie-up with Microsoft which will mean that Nokia's software will be made available on other Windows Phone Devices, so a brand change will make sure the company gets due credit.

