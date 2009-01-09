Nokia leaks 5710 XpressMusic handset

Nokia has shown off the Nokia 5710 XpressMusic phone – a minor upgrade to its 5700.

Rumours of the upgrade have been floating around for some time, although the changes will be minimal.

Expect a 3.2MP autofocus camera and an increase to the amount of microSD expansion you can slide into its slot.

Black is back

Plus, the phone comes in black – and if that isn't enough to have you running for the stores then we don't know what will.

No UK pricing or even official confirmation from Nokia, beyond posting some info on its website.