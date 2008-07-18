Nokia intends to out-touch Apple

In a statement to the press, Nokia has decided to clarify exactly how it intends to respond to the touchscreen battle set up by Apple.

It intends to release a range of touchscreen devices to bring a "complete portfolio" of devices, including those that cater to the lower end of the market.

The mobile world has been waiting with bated breath for Nokia's response to Apple's popularity, thought the much talked about Nokia Tube has never materialised.

Clarification

According to Pocket-Lint, the company said: "In the quarterly results conference call, Kai Öistämö, head of devices for Nokia, repeated our claim that Nokia remains fully committed to bringing to market a complete portfolio of touch products - for the mass-market, the high-end, and even at the low-end."



"We intend to play to Nokia's strength, appealing to the broadest possible market, and leverage our advantages in brand, scale, platforms, manufacturing and distribution."



"As Kai said, our first touch device will be aimed solidly at the 'mid-range' or 'volume' part of the market. This device will be competitively specced - especially considering the price point and will be announced in a few months."