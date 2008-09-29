Motorola bets big on Android

Motorola has started to grow its development team in a bid to up its involvement with Google's new Android platform.

TechCrunch is reporting the handset manufacturer, which was one of the earliest members of the Open Handset Alliance, has boosted its Android development team from 50 all the way up to 350 people.

Hands on

The same source that gave the site this story also pointed out representatives from Nokia recently attended a Google developer conference, for those who haven't had a chance to get a decent hands-on with the G1 from T-Mobile.

(They also might like to look at TechRadar's hands-on with the phone... it's terrific).

But the interesting thing is the conference was only for those developers with an app for Android... so unless Nokia is REALLY chummy with the organisers, are the Symbian owners planning something a bit special in the mobile phone world?

We all know that the new G1 is coming in October, but Android is going to get really exciting when a greater number of handsets start appearing on the market and the developers really get going on some decent apps for the OS.