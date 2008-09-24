iPhone app to turn us all into journalists

CBS in the US has launched a new iPhone app that allows users to upload content to the news site.

Having recently launched cbseyemobile.com, the network has now put together an application that users can pick up free from the App Store.

No video... duh

However, it misses one vital point: the iPhone and iPhone 3G can't record video. So we'll be limited to still pictures of newsworthy events, rather than actually seeing what's going on properly.

This does, however, show that the larger corporations are starting to leverage the power of the iPhone for their own purposes, which should filter down into some decent apps for users worldwide.

Citizen journalism has gained steady popularity in recent years, with many news sites, especially in the US, allowing viewers to send in their experiences, and sometimes even paying them for their submissions.