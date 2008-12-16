Fresh information surfaces on Nokia N97

Although it's pretty easy to read a hands on with a Nokia N97 these days, a bit more detail and few more photographs of the hotly anticipated handset have surfaced.

Nokia's flagship touchscreen device won't be debuting until later in 2009, but the chaps over at Mobile-Review have managed to nab the handset for a prolonged period and have put together some thoughts on the subject (weird that).

Apparently the handset, despite being a slider model, feels pretty solid, and the difference in thickness between it and the iPhone feels pretty minimal.

Comparison

We also get to see comparison shots between it and the other touchscreen phones 'du jour', namely the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 and its little brother, the Nokia 5800 XpressMusic.

Apparently, the feature set on the handset is rich enough to even get the most seasoned reviewers excited, so if you want to see an extended video of the handset Nokia is running up its flagpole, then head on over to Mobile-Review.