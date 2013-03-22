Watch Sony coldly and meticulously tear the Xperia Tablet Z down

Taking delight in every turn of the screw, Sony has taken the Xperia Tablet Z to pieces for your viewing pleasure.

We like a good teardown as much as anyone, but there's something about the slow, deliberate actions of those disembodied hands that gives us the heebie-jeebies and makes us clutch our iPads and Nexuses close.

Anyway, if you like a bit of gadget gore, you could spend a worse three minutes and seventeen seconds on a Friday than watching this:

