Surface Pro 3 launch updates fix charging issue, add OneNote functionality

Forget doodling with the N-Trig pen, and you can think twice creating those OneNote books: if you're among the first to pick up a Surface Pro 3, the first thing you'll want to do is download the latest firmware update.

Released just in time for the device's launch in the US and Canada, it fixes a problem first reported by reviewers that prevents the device from charging (and resuming from sleep) despite the power adapter being connected.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to ZDnet's Mary Jo Foley that the update both addresses the power issue and improves the Surface Pro 3's performance.

Additionally, you'll want to grab a separate update that activates a double-click screenshot function, which allows you to take a wireless screen grab using the Surface Pen's button that's automatically pulled into OneNote.

To download the new firmware and other updates from the Windows Store:

1) Swipe in from the right edge of the screen and tap Settings

2) Tap or click Change PC Settings, tap or click Update and Recovery, and then tap or click Windows Update

3) Tap or click Check Now

4) If there are updates available, tap or click View Details

5) Tap or click to select the updates you want to install, then tap or click Install

6) Restart the Surface after the updates have installed