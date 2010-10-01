Trending

Samsung Galaxy Tab UK release date: 1 November

By Tablets  

Pinch, punch first of the month for the Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab, due for November launch
Samsung Galaxy Tab, due for November launch

The Galaxy Tab is to land in the UK 1 November, Samsung has confirmed.

The Android-toting rival to the iPad is going to be available in UK stores a month from today and represents a new category of mobile products for the company.

Speaking about the impending launch of the Galaxy Tab, Simon Stanford, managing director for Samsung mobile in the UK, said: "At Samsung we recognise consumers want to experience life without limits.

"The Samsung Galaxy Tab brings a very unique proposition to the tablet market and from 1 November, gives consumers the ultimate in connectivity."

Price points

The Galaxy Tab runs Android 2.2 (FroYo), features a 1GHz processor, has a 7-inch TFT-LCD display and will run Flash 10.1.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab will be available from Carphone Warehouse, Dixons, T-Mobile and a whole bunch of other retailers.

Samsung also notes that it will be available at a number of different price points, so look out for subsidised deals.

This comes after Amazon listed the Galaxy Tab as costing £599.99.

See more Tablets news