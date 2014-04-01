Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 trio up the screens but not the specs

Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 and the, yep you've guessed it, Galaxy Tab 4 10.1.

The trio of tablets have been officially launched by Samsung after a smattering of rumours, although apart from the screen sizes which you can already probably guess (7-inch, 8-inch and 10.1 inches) there's little to choose between them.

All three sport a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1280 x 800 resolution, Android 4.4 KitKat, 1.3MP rear camera, 3MP front facing snapper, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage and a microSD slot.

Subtle differences

The Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 also comes in a 8GB variant, and you can pick up a 4G compatible version in all three sizes if you so wish.

Samsung has slimmed down the bezels of its new tablets as well as helping them shed some weight, which should make them easier to wield in the hand.

In terms of a Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 release date all the Korean firm has said is that they'll be available during the second quarter of 2014 (Apr-Jun) in both black and white finishes.

We currently don't know the prices of the Galaxy Tab 4 range, but a quick look at the spec list suggests they should be relatively competitive and they'll certainly come in below the firm's new Galaxy Tab Pro selection.