Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Plus shows up with super screen

Is there a new 10-inch tablet on the way?

All aboard the Samsung tablet train, as details about another potential slate from the Korean firm slide onto the web.

Apparently specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Plus have surfaced, revealing a high-resolution 10-inch display which is similar to the Samsung made Nexus 10.

This info comes courtesy of Bluetooth SIG which filed details on the tablet seemingly confirming 4G connectivity and bearing the model ID GT-P8220.

Clone wars

Android Authority also reports that the Galaxy Tab 3 Plus is expected to pack a 1.7GHz dual-core processor as well as a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

There were suggestions that we'd see a new range of Galaxy Tabs at MWC 2013 last month, but Samsung only revealed the Galaxy Note 8.0 at the Barcelona show.

It looks like Samsung is just rehashing the formula it used for the Google branded Nexus 10 to bolster its own tablet line up, although there's currently no word on release date or price.