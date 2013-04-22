Psychiatrist treating 4 year old with iPad addiction

Batten down the hatches, folks, because if this isn't a sign of the impending apocalypse, we don't know what is.

A four year old English girl is being treated for iPad addiction, with psychiatrists saying she needs to play games on the tablet frequently or else she suffers withdrawls.

Dr Richard Graham, whose clinic charges an exorbitant £16,000 a month for a "digital detox programme", says that if it had been left longer, she might have required in-patient care.

"They can't cope [with using iPads] and become addicted," he told the Daily Mail, saying that addicting children "react with tantrums and uncontrollable behaviour when [the tablets] are taken away." You know, like the way they behave when you tell them to eat their vegetables or to stop riding the dog like a pony.

Seriously, if you have £16,000 to blow on your kids, why not pay for a push-bike rather than a pyschiatrist, and start putting the iPad up on the top shelf.

More blips!

Other bite-sized things have happened in tech and we've gathered them up for your perusing pleasure.