Pixel C goes on sale as Google looks to take down the iPad

The Pixel C is now on sale from Google's official website, as the search giant makes a play in the top end of the tablet market.

This is the first time Google has built its own tablet without the aid of a third party manufacturer, and it's gone all out in its attempt to knock Apple and the iPad Air 2 off top spot.

The Pixel C sports a 10.2-inch, 2560 x 1800 display, Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, 3GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front snapper and a premium aluminium body. Google also claims the battery is good for over 10 hours on a single charge - but we'll see about that.

Money talks

It's available in two models, 32GB and 64GB, which will set you back £399, (US$499, around AU$680) and £479 (US$599, around AU$820) respectively. That's iPad prices, but at least you're getting 32GB at the entry level rather than 16GB.

If you're feeling particularly flush you can also equip your shiny new Pixel C with a rather clever keyboard dock which wireless charges itself from the tablet, never needs to be pair and doubles as a protective cover. It will cost you £119 (US$149, around AU$200) though.