iPad HD rumours grow stronger

More rumours have surfaced suggesting that we will see the iPad HD at Apple's press conference on Wednesday, not the iPad 3.

We already got wind of the possible iPad HD name after it was seen in leaked product listings from case manufacturers and now separate reports via Venturebeat and Cnet claim that sources close to Apple have confirmed the new name for the iPad 3.

The sources did not provide any information beyond the iPad HD name, but the leak adds to the rumour that the next generation iPad will pack a stunning 2048 x 1536 resolution display.

Anti-climax inbound?

If the iPad HD reports are true we could have another iPhone 5 / iPhone 4S anti-climax, with Apple releasing a halfway-house iPad to fit snugly in between the iPad 2 and iPad 3.

However, all the leaked specifications surrounding the iPad 3 / iPad HD suggest Apple's next tablet will sport a meatier upgrade than we saw with the iPhone 4S.

It's been hinted that the iPad 3 / iPad HD could come with a HD retina screen, quad-core processor, bigger battery, increased storage and thicker case.

TechRadar will be bringing you all the information about the new iPad live from Apple's press conference tomorrow, so stay tuned for all the official news.

From Venturebeat and Cnet