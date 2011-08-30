HP TouchPad to come back from the dead?

Hewlett Packard may consider giving tablets like the webOS-running TouchPad a second chance, a company big-wig has hinted.

The discontinued TouchPad tablet has become one of the most sought-after gadgets on the planet, following a fire sale which has seen it go on sale for as little as £89.

Now, as supplies run-out, the head of HP's Personal Systems business has indicated that the company might not be ready to walk away from webOS gadgets just yet.

"Tablet computing is a segment of the market that's relevant, absolutely," Todd Bradley told Reuters, when asked about the company's PC business spinning-off into its own company.

Meanwhile, HP doesn't plan to leave owners of the short-lived tablet high and dry.

The company has announced that it will be launching over-the-air software updates in order to improved the device's functionality.

Perversely, the HP TouchPad is now the second most popular tablet on the planet after the iPad.

Would HP really consider a TouchPad relaunch, this time with a decent strategy to capitalise on its new-found fame?

