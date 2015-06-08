Here's the Windows tablet that may make Microsoft go berserk

A picture of a what looks like a 10-inch tablet running Windows 10 Mobile has emerged on a Chinese website. If the picture and the accompanying text prove to be genuine, it is likely to cross quite a lot of people at Microsoft.

The company's official stance on Windows 10 Mobile is that it should be used only on small tablets and smartphones.

That is because Microsoft charges a license fee to companies that choose to sell tablets with a screen size larger than 8-inch, allowing them to bundle the full Windows 10 operating system (as opposed to the Mobile version, often seen as a connected, but ultimately more limited OS).

The unidentified device, which was peeked at Computex 2015, ran an ARM-based Rockchip RK3288 SoC, a quad-core 32-bit model that is based on the Cortex-A17, has a display with a 1024 x 768 pixel resolution (like the first iPad) and has an onboard modem, which means that it is essentially a big phablet.

Opting for an ARM-based solution would give more leeway and flexibility to manufacturers who would be able to produce one type of hardware that can run two operating systems. The last ARM-based OS from Microsoft, Windows RT, is all but dead now