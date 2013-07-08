Happy unbirthday everyone, Apple's giving top apps away for free

As the App Store approaches its fifth birthday, Apple has deigned to give its faithful hoardes a little unbirthday treat: some free apps.

Infinity Blade II, the beautiful Badland, Where's My Water?, Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery EP and the terribly addictive Tiny Wings are among the game-flavoured bargains, with Traktor DJ, diary-keeping Day One, photo-text-overlay app Over and kid-friendly atlas app Barefoot Atlas among the non-game offerings.

Traktor DJ for iPad is usually $20. So, y'know, you should download that even if you have no intention of ever using it.

