Google Nexus 7 UK price and release date

The Google Nexus 7 UK release date and price have been announced, with the 7-inch tablet costing £159 for an 8G version, and £199 for 16 GB.

The Nexus 7 tablet brings a host of high-end features for a very low price, and could well be a major player in the market.

You can pre-order the Google Nexus 7 from the Google Play Store.

Built very much to take advantage of the Google Play market, the Asus built device weighs in at 340g and has a quad-core Tegra 3 processor, a 12-core GPU and runs the latest version of Google's mobile OS, Jelly Bean.

Specs

Even the larger 16GB device is not large in terms of storage - especially given the device's billing as a media device.

HD movies would soon fill up that space, although the principle of the tablet is streaming rather than local storage.

However, given the basic specs, the £199 price tag looks likely to be hugely attractive, with our early impressions of the device that it is sleek, light and nicely designed.