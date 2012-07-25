Google Nexus 7 coming to Carphone Warehouse this week

The Google Nexus 7 will be available to buy from the Carphone Warehouse from Friday, July 27.

The handy post-pay-day availability date will come as good news to any UK Nexus 7 fans who didn't pre-order the tablet and don't fancy waiting around while Google sorts out its supply issues.

You'll be able to pick up the Google Nexus 7 instore or online, with Carphone echoing Google's pricing: £199.99 for the 16GB tablet alone, or free on a tethered contract costing you £20.50 a month.

Nexus heaven

Offering his two cents on the tablet market, Graham Stapleton, chief commercial officer at Carphone Warehouse, said, "It's interesting to see that despite larger 10-inch tablets dominating the market, Google is forging ahead with its own 7-inch model.

"A smaller tablet has yet to prove itself in a category dominated by bigger screens, but if anyone can make it happen, Google can. I'm sure the other leading tablet manufacturers will be watching closely and be ready to follow suit in the coming months."

Google and its Nexus 7 are certainly off to a flying start with demand for the dinky tablets outstripping supply.

Whether Apple will want or manage to catch up in the lower-end tablet market by releasing the long-rumoured but in no way definite iPad Mini remains to be seen.