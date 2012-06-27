Google announces the Google Nexus 7 Tablet

Today at Google IO 2012 in San Francisco, Hugo Barra, Director of Android Product Development, announced the Google Nexus 7 tablet. Built for Google by ASUS, it runs

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

and costs $199.

Super thin, light and portable, the Google Nexus 7 sports a 1280x800 HD display, NVIDIA Tegra 3 chipset with a quadcore CPU and a 12 core GPU, front-facing camera for Google Hangouts and chatting, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth and NFC.

Coming in at a svelte 340 grams, the Nexus 7 boasts up to nine hours of HD video playback.

Nexus 7 tablet ready to play

The Google Nexus 7 is also designed to work seamlessly with the new Google Play store for apps, videos and music.

Designed to be a "serious gaming device," Google hopes that game developers will take full advantage of the device's NVIDIA Tegra 3 chipset with its quadcore CPU and 12 core GPU.

The Google Nexus 7 tablet will start at $199 (£159) and it will come with a $25 coupon you can use at the Google Play store.

Additionally, it will ship with a bevy of content pre-installed content like "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" as well as several e-books.

Google is currently taking orders for the Google Nexus 7 in the Google Play store and orders are expected to begin shipping in mid-July.