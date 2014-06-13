Getting hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S

Samsung has launched what it reckons is its answer to the iPad Air: the super-slim Galaxy Tab S.

The company's latest slate was unveiled at a special launch event in New York and comes in both 10.5 and 8.4-inch variants, each packing an 8-core Exynos 5 CPU with 3GB RAM.

With a 2560 x 1600 display and measuring just 6.6mm in the waist, Samsung hopes it will give Apple something to think about when it hits stores in the coming days.

Check out our hands-on video below for a rundown of the key specs and features and read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S.