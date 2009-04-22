Dell Studio 15 laptops get HD re-fresh

Dell has refreshed its much-lauded Studio 15 laptop range, making it more desirable to on-the-go movie watchers.

The main cosmetic change that has been made is the newer, more energy efficient 15.6-inch LED screen, which is now available in film-friendly 16:9 ratio.

Although there's a variety of screen resolutions to choose from, it's the 1920x1080p (Full HD) that most excites.

Great sound system

There's a plethora of versions of the laptop available to buy. The best specced one includes a 512MB ATI Mobility Radeon HD4570 graphics card, an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and 4GB of memory. Connectivity on the laptops include HDMI-Out, Ethernet and a handful of USB ports.

There's also a Blu-ray drive on board, a 5.1 surround sound system and a 3-watt subwoofer inside.

The Dell Studio 15 comes in five colours - Red, Midnight Blue, Plum Purple, Spring Green and Flamingo Pink – and prices start at £449.