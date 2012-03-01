Archos outs 7-inch, Android 4.0 tablet for £99

Archos has revealed a £99 Android Ice Cream Sandwich tablet its calling the ChildPad.

The 7-inch tablet, naturally aimed at the more youthful tablet user, offers a customised and a more colorful version of Android 4.0 and a lightweight design.

However, while it's unlikely to boat the ergonomic awesomeness of the iPad, it's no Fisher Price tablet either as it comes loaded with a 1GHz processor and 1GB RAM.

The capacitive touchscreen offers a resolution of 1024 x 600.

Child-friendly apps

There's access to 10,000 child-friendly apps through a tailored app store, while favourites like Angry Birds, and Pig Rush will arrive pre-installed on the tablets.

The ChildPad is also very big on allowing parents to place stringent browsing controls on the device.

The tablet, which will hopefully see a new spate of cheap Ice Cream Sandwich slates, will go on sale at the end of March. Perfect to keep your kids' mitts off your iPad.

Via: Ubergizmo