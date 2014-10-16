Apple just made the original iPad mini really affordable

The iPad mini is now actually kind of cheap

At today's event Apple announced the iPad Mini 3 while simultaneously dropping the original iPad mini's price to an all-time low of $249/£199/AU$299.

This is the cheapest ever entry point for the iPad. It's also welcome news that Apple isn't looking to drop the previous versions of the iPad mini.

The iPad mini 2 also gets a price drop to $299 (£239/AU$369), which addresses our chief complaint about the diminutive tablet with the high price tag, while the iPad mini 3 will launch with a price tag starting at $399/£319/AU$499.

